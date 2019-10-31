Bhopal: STI suspended over alleged financial irregularities

BHOPAL: The state government have suspended the senior technical inspector (STI) KR Nimje of cottage and rural industries department following various alleged financial irregularities, on Thursday.

One Banti Dhakate in his complaint to the CM office has alleged that Nimje posted in Sounser of Chhindwara district is involved in various irregularities.

He had given the financial aid twice to the same person in violation of the norms. The work of insurance claim of the weavers was not done in set time the complainant alleged besides, many other irregularities.

The Chhindwara office submitted the report to the department and certified that the complaint was valid.

On this the commissioner issued the suspension letter and had attached Nimje in Balaghat with immediate effect.