Bhopal: State’s cabinet members express grief over demise of former CM Kailash Joshi

BHOPAL: Expressing profound grief over the demise of former chief minister Kailash Joshi, members of the state cabinet prayed to the almighty to grant peace to the departed soul. Members of the cabinet expressed deep condolences to the bereaved family.

In the condolence message, Minister for Co-Operatives and General Administration Dr Govind Singh said that the late Kailash Joshi was an efficient administrator and influential politician. He always worked in the public interest.

Minister for Water Resources Hukum Singh Karada said that the demise of Kailash Joshi is a great loss to the state. He was a righteous man and a good politician.

While expressing grief, Minister for Public Relations PC Sharma prayed to the almighty to grant peace to the departed soul and give strength to the bereaved family to bear this loss. Minister for Home Bala Bachchan said that in Kailash Joshi’s death, we have lost an efficient politician.

Expressing condolence, Minister for Minorities Welfare Arif Aqueel said that Kailash Joshi was a versatile and hard working politician.

Minister for New and Renewable Energy, Harsh Yadav has described the demise of the former chief minister Kailash Joshi as an irreparable loss to the state. In his condolence message, he said that in his death, the state has lost a senior politician.

Minister for Medical Education, AYUSH and Culture Dr Vijayalaxmi Sadho expressed grief over the death of Kailash Joshi and said he was a sincere politician.