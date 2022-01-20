Bhopal: State reels under severe cold

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh) Several parts of the state are reeling under severe cold as minimum temperature has gone down below 10 degrees Celsius. The spell of biting cold continued in the state on Wednesday, according to meteorological department official.

Cold day like condition is likely to prevail in Rewa and Chambal divisions and districts like Gwalior, Datia, Rajgarh, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh and Balaghat.

Similarly, moderate to dense fog is likely in Gwalior, Chambal, Rewa and Sagar divisions and districts like Mandla, Bhopal, Balaghat, Shajapur, Ujjain, Agar.

In last 24 hours, Sagar, Gwalior and Chambal divisions experienced dense fog while Jabalpur, Ujjain, Bhopal and Rewa divisions experienced light fog.

Along with this, northern parts of Madhya Pradesh including Gwalior, Khajuraho and Rewa are also facing cold weather.

The conditions are expected to remain same for a day or two after which a fresh western disturbance will cause rain.

Night temp on Jan 18, 2022

Cities Degrees Celsius

Umaria 4.5

Pachmarhi 4.6

Guna 5.4

Khajuraho 5.6

Nowgong 5.6

Shajapur 5.9

Sagar 6.2

Tikamgarh 6.4

Gwalior 6.4

Satna 6.4

Datia 6.5

Bhopal 6.6

Damoh 6.6

Jabalpur 6.6

Raisen 6.6

Mandla 6.8

Ujjain 6.8

Rewa 7.0

Sidhi 7.0

Published on: Thursday, January 20, 2022, 01:31 AM IST