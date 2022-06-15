Bhopal: State-level task force on police to meet July 7

Representative Pic |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The first meeting of state level task force constituted to make the police force technically competent and efficient to deal with present and future challenges will be held on July 7, the additional chief secretary, Home Dr Rajesh Rajora informed.

The committee is supposed to look into the selection of technology for maintaining law and order, crime control and investigation of crimes.

The ACS, Home said that the task force would chalk out an action plan to implement it along with technology selection.

The task force headed by ACS, Home has in it as members, the additional chief secretary Finance, principal secretary Science & Technology, chief executive officer MAP IT, additional director general of police (ADGP) Technical Services, ADGP Cyber, ADGP SCRB, ADGP PTRI, ADGP Planning and ADGP Telecom.

The task force will identify and assess technical solutions adopted by the department and necessities as well. It will work on identifying technology that can result in improved policing, develop applications to adopt technology to meet the needs, pilot studies to assess the effectiveness of the solution and develop need-friendly applications.

New applications developed for police can be shared with other departments and users too. The task force will focus on special needs in mega cities, insurgency-affected areas, communication areas, security of critical installations, big data analytics, voice and facial recognition, training and forensics etc.

It will also promote networking of police department with academic and industrial bodies to utilise their expertise in developing technical solutions for police, according to Dr Rajora.