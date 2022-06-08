e-Paper Get App

Bhopal: State govt transfers six IPS officers

Three superintendents of police (SPs) were also transferred in the reshuffle.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, June 08, 2022, 07:58 PM IST
Police headquarters building in Bhopal. |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a reshuffle, the Madhya Pradesh government on Wednesday transferred six Indian Police Service (IPS) officers, an official said.

According to official sources, Sanjay Kumar has replaced Ashutosh Rai as the inspector general (IG) of the naxal-infested Balaghat district, while the latter is now the additional director general of police (ADGP) fire services.

Kumar is currently posted as IG police head quarters.

Three superintendents of police (SPs) were also transferred in the reshuffle, they said.

Awdhesh Kumar Goswami has been posted as SP Rajgarh, replacing Pradeep Sharma, who has been made the commandant of the 14th battalion, Gwalior with the additional charge of SP Police Training School (PTS) Tigra, it was stated.

Assistant inspector general (AIG) police headquarters Kumar Prateek is posted as SP Shahdol in Goswami's place, while IG PHQ Pramod Verma will be IG Crime Investigation Department (CID) Bhopal, they said.

