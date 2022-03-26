Bhopal: State Cabinet's brainstorming session at Pachmarhi

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An interesting suggestion came during the brainstorming session of the state cabinet going on at Pachmarhi that air journey should be linked with Mukhyamantri Teerth Darshan Yojna for certain pilgrimage destinations, as per officials.

The first presentation during the session came from Culture minister Usha Thakur on the proposed resumption of Mukhyamantri Teerth Darshan Yojna.

As per officials, the suggestion came that while trains should be the main means of transport some of the pilgrimage destinations can be linked with air journey too. However, a decision on the same would be taken later.

The scheme was suspended due to Covid situation. Now, the state government plans to resume the scheme next month. Initially, 2 to 3 trains will be engaged for the scheme and the probable places selected for the scheme include Kashi-Vishwanth corridor and places associated with sant Ravidas and sant Kabirdas.

Under the scheme senior citizens are being sent to different pilgrimage centres by trains on the state government expenses.

The brainstorming sessions will continue on Sunday also.

