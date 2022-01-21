Bhopal: Spurious liquor-makers demons, should be wiped out, Chouhan to officials

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister has directed the officials to take tough action against the food adulterators and impose a heavy fine on unscrupulous traders.He issued the directive at the online collectors-commissionersí conference on Thursday.He said that food adulteration is a severe offence and the officials of the police, food and civil supplies department and those of the health department should work in tandem to end it.

There should not be any leniency towards wiping out the food adulterators, Chouhan said.

He further said that the aim of the government is to provide pure food stuff to the people, and those found guilty of contaminating food should not be spared.

Those who sell spurious liquor are demons and should be wiped out from the face of the state, he said.

Food adulteratorsí licence and registeration should be cancelled, the Chief Minister said.

Chouhan appreciated the officials of Gwalior, Morena, Indore and Khargone for taking action against the unscrupulous traders.

MP tops food safety competition

In the Eat Right City competition, 20 districts were shortlisted and Bhopal, Ujjain, Indore, Sagar and Jabalpur were selected.

Madhya Pradesh obtained the first position in food safety administration.

Published on: Friday, January 21, 2022, 12:22 AM IST