Bhopal: Sports minister inaugurates ITF men's world tennis tourney

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Yashodhara Raje Scindia inaugurated ITF Men's World Tennis Tournament at Arera Club in the city on Tuesday.

Players of 6 countries are participating in the tournament. They include 2 players from France, 2 from Great Britain, one each from Germany, Poland, Japan. The winner will be given a prize of 15,000 dollars.

Scindia said that the world's renowned tennis players had been participating in this international competition organised for six consecutive years. Watching world class players play is a boon for new budding players. Scindia said such international competitions would encourage new talent.

Published on: Wednesday, March 09, 2022, 12:18 AM IST