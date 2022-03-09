e-Paper Get App
Bhopal

Updated on: Wednesday, March 09, 2022, 12:18 AM IST

Bhopal: Sports minister inaugurates ITF men's world tennis tourney

Players of 6 countries are participating in the tournament. They include 2 players from France, 2 from Great Britain, one each from Germany, Poland, Japan. The winner will be given a prize of 15,000 dollars.
Staff Reporter
BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Yashodhara Raje Scindia inaugurated ITF Men's World Tennis Tournament at Arera Club in the city on Tuesday.

Scindia said that the world's renowned tennis players had been participating in this international competition organised for six consecutive years. Watching world class players play is a boon for new budding players. Scindia said such international competitions would encourage new talent.

Published on: Wednesday, March 09, 2022, 12:18 AM IST
