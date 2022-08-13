Bhopal: Spell of heavy rain increases water level of most dams

Kaliasot dam in Bhopal is filled up to 85.4% of its storage capacity following recent heavy rains | FP

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): With the recent spell of bountiful rains, water level of various dams has increased substantially in the state. Now, most of the major dams in the state are having adequate amounts of water storage. On an average, most dams of the state are filled above 50 per cent and some have crossed the mark of 80 per cent filling capacity.

Kaliasot dam of Bhopal has a filling percentage of 95 per cent. Kerwa dam filling percentage is 100. Its full reservoir level is 509.93 metres. Kolar dam (Sehore) has a filling percentage of more than 83. Raisen too had been battered by torrential rains leading to substantial rise in water level of Barna dam. Its filling percentage is 80.

Bansujara Major project is having a filling percentage of 86.26 per cent. Rajghat dam of Ashok Nagar too has received good amount of rainfall in its catchment areas which led to rise in its water level. Its filling percentage is 74.43. Pench diversion reservoir of Chhindwara has a filling percentage of 81.25.

Samrat Ashok Sagar (Halali) dam of Vidisha is brimming till its optimum level. In other words, it is filled till its full reservoir level. Its full reservoir level is 459.61 metres. Sukta Tank (Khandwa) has also received a good amount of rainfall in its catchment areas and this led to substantial rise in its water level. Its filling percentage is 89.67.

Tawa dam of Hoshangabad is filled till 77.93 per cent. Against its full reservoir level of 355.4 metres, its 353.11 metres.

Wainganga (Sanjay Sarovar) of Seoni has a filling percentage of 78.55. The recent spell of heavy rains also increased the water level of Bargi dam in Jabalpur. Now it’s filling percentage is 61.32. Earlier it was having low water level in want of proper rains. But now the situation has improved following the recent spell of good rains.

However, the situation is worrisome in Bundelkhand. The Kutni dam of Chhatarpur has a filling percentage of only 7.45. Likewise, Urmil water reservoir of Chhatarpur has a filling percentage of just 6.07.