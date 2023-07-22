Bhopal: SOS Village Children Win Medals In Sports

FPJ

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Societas Socialis (SOS Children) village in Khajuri Kalan in Bhopal has making all efforts for its differently-abled children to grow and learn sports.

From 2014 to 2023, seven players from SOS took part in sports at international level, 30 played at national and 35 at district level. They participated in America, Austria, Dubai and now preparing for Italy. They play basketball, football, badminton, cycling, table tennis, athletics with financial help from Sports Authority of India.

Recently, state government announced that sports complex would be opened in Gwalior in which MP players who took part in international sports and special Olympics would get job as assistant coach.

National trainer, special Olympics at SOS children’s village, Pratibha Srivastava said main challenges was to identify their choice of sports and then develop their interest in them by motivating them.

A village director of SOS children’s village Dheeraj Kumar said, “Our aim is to connect children with society but this cannot be achieved solely by us. Everyone should contribute according to their capacity.

” Mani Meghlayi, a cyclist won medal at World Games said, “When I first saw cycle, I had no idea how to ride but I practised. Now, it is a proud moment for me to represent India in other country.”

Basketball player Laxmi said she was not interested in sports. She developed interest by observing other basketball players. Laxmi worked hard and got selected in national and then international basketball events. Recently, she won silver medal in basketball at Special Olympics World Games held in Berlin.

