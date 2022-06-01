Bhopal: Social media friend raped, victim says she doesn't know where accused lives

Representative Pic |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A social media friend allegedly raped a 22-year-old woman and threatened her with dire consequences if she shared the ordeal family and police.

Habibganj police station incharge Bhan Singh Prajapati told media on Wednesday that the woman met accused Gourav Choubey on social media platform. Soon, they became friends. On November 26, 2021, they met at wedding function. The accused took her in a room and raped her. After that, the accused regularly called woman and repeated the act.

Recently, when the woman refused to come to meet him, the accused threatened her.

The woman approached police and filed the complaint. The girl told police that she did not know the residence of the accused. She said accused might be resident of GRP Colony or some locality under Chhola police station area. The police have registered the case under Section 376 and other sections of IPC and launched a manhunt to arrest the accused.