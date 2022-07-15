Bhopal: Slogan writing contest results announced, Priyanka Tadaiya gets first prize

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Priyanka Tadaiya won the first prize in a slogan writing contest, the results of which were declared on Wednesday. The contest was organised by All India Digambar Jain Mahila Parishad on World Environment Day on June 5 this year.

As per the results, Sangeeta Choudhary received consolation prize. The competition was held on World Environment Day, with the theme environment at central and provincial levels.