Bhopal: Slogan writing contest results announced, Priyanka Tadaiya gets first prize

Priyanka Tadaiya won the first prize in a slogan writing contest, the results of which were declared on Wednesday.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, July 15, 2022, 10:49 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Priyanka Tadaiya won the first prize in a slogan writing contest, the results of which were declared on Wednesday. The contest was organised by All India Digambar Jain Mahila Parishad on World Environment Day on June 5 this year.

As per the results, Sangeeta Choudhary received consolation prize. The competition was held on World Environment Day, with the theme environment at central and provincial levels.

