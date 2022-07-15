Bhopal: Slogan writing contest results announced, Priyanka Tadaiya gets first prize

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Priyanka Tadaiya won the first prize in a slogan writing contest, the results of which were declared on Wednesday. The contest was organised by All India Digambar Jain Mahila Parishad on World Environment Day on June 5 this year.
As per the results, Sangeeta Choudhary received consolation prize. The competition was held on World Environment Day, with the theme environment at central and provincial levels.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)