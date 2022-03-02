Bhopal Skydiving Festival: 7 jump from 10,000 feet height

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Seven adventure lovers skydived at the RGPV Ground in the city on Wednesday.

Most of the participants were from Bhopal who enjoyed skydiving a lot and their relatives and friends were seen making videos. They took off from the old terminal of Rajabhoj airport along with the instructor and landed on the RGPV Ground. The divers jumped from a height of 10,000 feet. After a free fall for around 6,000 feet, they deployed parachutes.

It was part of concluding day of the two-day Skydiving festival, organised by the MP Tourism Board (MPTB) in collaboration with a private agency. The adventure sport is being held for the first time in the state. 12 skydivers took part in the two days event.

After Bhopal, the fest will be held from March 3-6 at Ujjain. Deputy Director, adventure tourism board, Umakant Choudhary said there are around 38 slots in Ujjain, all of which have been booked. “Enthused by the response, the Board is planning to organise more skydiving camps next month,” he said.

