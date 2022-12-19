Bhopal: SKOCH Group presents gold medal to MP MSME

The function at which the award was given, was held at India Habitat Centre in Delhi on Monday |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): SKOCH Group has awarded a gold medal for Transformation through Fostering Cluster Development, an initiative of Department of Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME).

The award was given in the category of ease of doing business. The function at which the award was given, was held at India Habitat Centre in Delhi on Monday, official sources said.

Secretary and Commissioner of MSME P Narahari said that the Prime Minister’s vision to make India 5$ Trillion economy can only be realised, if MSMEs are given importance it deserves. Narahari received the award.

Chairman of SKOCH Group Sameer Kochhar, and former advisor to the Prime Minister and a member of public enterprises selection board (PESB) Amarjeet Sinha, were present at the function.