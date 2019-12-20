Bhopal: SJC adjudged ‘India’s Best Girls School’

BHOPAL: St. Joseph’s Convent Senior Secondary School has bagged the award of India’s Best Girls School-for exemplary contribution in the field of education.

The principal Sr. Lilly received the award at Chancery Pavilion in Bangalore recently.

“The award inspires the entire Josephite family to do their best too,” said the principal.

The School focuses on all around development and encourages all students to explore their talent along with excelling in academics while instilling deep rooted moral values, she added.

SJC is known for the academic excellence, all round development of students and for empowering them with a strong foundation of values to build an exemplary character which will make them good citizens of the country, the principal said further.