Bhopal: SIT to take suo moto action against politicians, officers under IPC-370

BHOPAL: Special Investigation Team (SIT), probing into the high profile honey-trap and extortion racket, would also bring under its scanner those government officials and politicians against whom no complaint has been lodged as yet.

The political leaders and government servants – having link with the honey trap racketeers directly or indirectly- were sitting relaxed thinking they were out of bound as no complaint was filed against them in connection with the case.

However, now the SIT has decided to cover such officers and politicians whose names have figured in the case under Section 370 of IPC which pertains to human trafficking.

Under the section, the SIT may frame charges against the officers and politicians even if no official complaint has been made against them. Under Section 370 of IPC, the investigating agency has authority to take suo moto action and initiate probe against the suspect.

The honey-trap gang, which targeted the high and the mighty, involved Shewata Vijay Jain, Shewata Swapnil Jain, Barkha Bhatnagar Soni and Arti Dyal - who engaged young college girls to offer sexual favours.

The racket was apparently to procure lucrative government contracts, running into several hundred crores, from the targeted VIPs. The police have also gathered hundreds clips of sex chats, videos and audios from computers and mobile phones of the arrested women.