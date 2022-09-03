Bhopal: Sisodia writes to Shivpuri collector, asks him to initiate action against SP

State minister |

BHOPAL: In an unusual development, Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Mahendra Singh Sisodia wrote a letter Shivpuri collector to initiate action against Superintendent of Police Rajesh Singh Chandel for transferring police inspectors without his approval. Letter of Sisodia, who is also district in-charge minister of Shivpuri, caused a flutter in the government more because he marked copy of the letter to Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia besides additional chief secretary (ACS), Home Rajesh Rajora.Sisodia's letter (dated August 29, 2022) addressed to Shivpuri collector Akshay Kumar Singh, which surfaced on Saturday reads, "Superintendent of police has posted police stations in-charge without his (Sisodia's) approval which is not only against the rules but also it indicates his arbitrary use of power. Hence, you initiate action against him and inform this (Sisodia's) office."

Sisodia didn't stop here. Talking to media persons on Saturday, he attacked Chief Secretary Iqbal Singh Bains for uncontrolled bureaucracy in the state. Opposition Congress was prompt to grab the opportunity to attack the BJP government. State Congress media coordinator Narendra Saluja said, "Minister's charges are serious in nature. The state government and the BJP must make its stand clear and tell people why bureaucracy is uncontrolled in the state."As per officials, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan spoke to the minister on Saturday and advised him to exercise restraint in his statements. Later, the minister's tone was changed. Talking to media persons he said the issue was resolved and he had nothing against bureaucracy to say.