Bhopal: Short plays, Sufi song mesmerise audience at literary festival ‘Vishwarang’

BHOPAL: A short play, sufi song, violin and recital were presented on Thursday -the second day of the three-day event ‘Nukkad Natya Samaroh,’ at Rabindranath Tagore University.

It was part of Purvarang activities of the literary festival ‘Vishwarang’. It was organised by Tagore Vishwakala Evam Sanskriti Kendra in association with Iftekhar Cricket Academy.

The second-day event began with a violin recital by Chaitali. She presented some Banarasi tune, Tarana, an inspirational tune of the song ‘Ekla Chalo Re’ by Rabindranath Tagore and a Meena’s Bhajan ‘Ram Ratan Payo,’ enchanting the audience.

It was followed by the Santoor recital by Shruti Adhikar and Sufi songs by Rang Band, delighting the audience. Shruti presented Rajasthani manad ‘Padharo mahro desh,’ Mahatma Gandhi’s favourite ‘Vaishnav Jan’. Ramendra Singh accompanied Chaitali and Shruti on tabla.

Singer Mohammed Sazid and Amir Hafiz from Rang band presented popular songs of Amir Khushro like ‘Dama dam mast qalandar’ won huge rounds of applause from the audience.

The event ended with a short play ‘Kal Ka Rangmanch’ directed by Alok Chatterjee and it was presented by MP School of Drama in street play style, appreciating the audience. The play represented the return of normalcy of theatre amid COVID-19.