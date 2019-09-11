Bhopal: Shoddy roads add to commuters’ woes

BHOPAL: Despite collector’s instructions, the city roads still suffer with the pits and potholes, which were meant to be repaired before the immersion of Lord Ganesha. However, assessment of damage and expenditure is being done ward wise.

Incessant rains have exposed the bumps of several roads, including those in the core city areas. The pathetic condition persists because of pits and deposition of construction material on the roads. Many road surfaces also have deteriorated due to lack of maintenance and torrential rains.

BMC deputy commissioner Harish Gupta informed that filling work is being carried on at ward level all over the city on priority basis.

Water stagnation and traffic jams on arterial roads and squares such as New Market, Board Office, Bittan Market, Peer Gate, Royal Market, Somwara Chowk, Moti Masjid Square etc, bring to fore the actual image of the road.

Similarly, Central Bank of India (E-7) adjacent to Campion School, 1250 Square (JP Hospital), Tulsi Nagar, 10 Number also faces the apathy of BMC.

The old city area, especially Kolar area roads, is in a deplorable condition where filing material has been swept away. The biggest issue is for motorcyclists as it becomes very dangerous to drive on flooded roads. The commuters face a lot of hassle while driving on the waterlogged roads.

Onus is on civic body and its road contractors who play the blame game every year by deflecting the responsibility for damaged roads on each other, to fill the pits, as complete repairing will be done after monsoon is over.