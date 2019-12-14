Bhopal: Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Rakesh Singh talk about BJP’s state head election

BHOPAL: As the date for election to the post of state BJP president is getting nearer enthusiasm among party leaders about it is deepening.

Ex-CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan held a prolonged discussion with party’s state president Rakesh Singh in New Delhi on Saturday.

Before meeting Singh, Chouhan also held parleys with Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar over the issue.

Chouhan’s dialogue with Singh is seen as a pact between the two.

After their meet, chances of Singh becoming party’s state party president for second time look bright.

A few days ago, Chouhan’s name for the post was doing rounds. But after meeting Singh, it is considered that Chouhan has decided to keep himself out of race for the post.

According to sources, the Chouhan camp forwarded name of MLA Arvind Bhaduria to the party’s top bosses. While Tomar was reportedly angry after Bhaduria’s name came up, added sources. Singh is considered close to BJP national president Amit Shah.

Since all discussions among state leaders are over, Shah will declare name for the post of party’s state president.

Sources said, suggestions of Chouhan about the name of the person to be elected to the post will be very important.

Against this backdrop, Chouhan, after coordinating with other leaders, may put forth a unanimously chosen name to Shah.

Names of MLA Vishwash Sarang and Bhupendra Singh Thakur are also doing rounds for the post, said a source.