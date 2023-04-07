Bhopal: Shivraj calls Nath 'mad' for votes; End of CM's morality & values, Kamal Nath hits back

CM Kamal Nath (L) and Shivraj Singh Chouhan |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan lashed out at opposition Congress over former CM Kamal Nath's Chhindwara comment that "riots are on a rise in MP."

Speaking to media after his daily routine of planting a sapling at Smart City Park in Bhopal on Friday, he said "Congress does link that people are living with love and harmony. They want riots to satisfy their vote bank."

Notably, on Wednesday Congress State President Kamal Nath attended Roza Iftar in Chhindwara, where he said "Madhya Pradesh is witnessing so many riots this year"

To this, CM asked, "Where are the riots taking place. If at all there are, why can't we see the restlness here.You have become mad and hungry for votes that you want to toss the state into the gorge of unrest.”

Nath hits back

Hitting back, former chief minister and Madhya Pradesh Congress President Kamal Nath in a tweet said, "Some days ago you wanted my end and now you called me mad. The entire world is a witness to CM's behaviour. This is the end of the chief minister's morality and values.