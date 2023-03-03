Bhopal: Sharpen your negotiation skills and people management ability, police officials told

Bhopal: IIM Indore manager addressing Naveen Krishna Rai at training session on Friday | FP Pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The IIM Indore manager Naveen Krishna Rai asked police officials to sharpen their negotiation skills and people management ability, advising that they should think and understand the Best Alternative To a Negotiated Agreement (BATNA).

He was addressing a training session on negotiation and people management for police officials at Police Training and Research Institute in Bhopal on Friday.

“Negotiation is an inherent aspect of policing and a very important skill for police officials because they have to work with the person in crisis towards a peaceful solution that previously seemed impossible. Keeping this in view, the need for police officers is to hone and sharpen their negotiation skills and people management abilities,” he said.

The police officials were also told to never negotiate with themselves. They were also told not to make the first offer because their opponent’s offer might be the best offer. And if they do not accept, then it could be negotiated further.