 Bhopal: Sharma, Sabnani To File Nomination On October 30
Bhopal: Sharma, Sabnani To File Nomination On October 30

On Friday, 19 nomination papers were filed from 7 Assembly constituencies of Bhopal.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, October 28, 2023, 12:41 AM IST
Representational Pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): BJP candidates Alok Sharma from Bhopal North and Bhagwandas Sabnani from Bhopal South will file nomination on last day. Former MLA Nasir Islam is likely to file nomination on last day from Bhopal north. On Friday, 19 nomination papers were filed from 7 Assembly constituencies of Bhopal.

Two nomination papers were filed from Berasia, five were filed from Bhopal North, two from Narela, one from Bhopal South-West, four from Bhopal Central while three nominations were filed from Govindpura constituency. Two nominations were filed for Huzur Assembly constituency.

MP Election 2023: Scindia’s Prestige At Stake As Congress, BJP Fight For Gwalior

Farmers’ Expectations From New Government: Regular Power Supply, Proper Roads & Medical Services...

Bhopal: Adulterated Mawa Worth Rs 2.5L Seized

Bhopal: BMC Seals Hospital, Collects Fine For Releasing Untreated Sewage Into Reservoirs

Bhopal: Missing Teenager Reunited With Kin

