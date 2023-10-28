Bhopal: Sharma, Sabnani To File Nomination On October 30

Representational Pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): BJP candidates Alok Sharma from Bhopal North and Bhagwandas Sabnani from Bhopal South will file nomination on last day. Former MLA Nasir Islam is likely to file nomination on last day from Bhopal north. On Friday, 19 nomination papers were filed from 7 Assembly constituencies of Bhopal.

Two nomination papers were filed from Berasia, five were filed from Bhopal North, two from Narela, one from Bhopal South-West, four from Bhopal Central while three nominations were filed from Govindpura constituency. Two nominations were filed for Huzur Assembly constituency.