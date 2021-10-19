Bhopal: Seven-day Tagore national artists' camp begins

Bhopal: A seven-day Tagore National Artists' Camp began at Rabindranath Tagore University on Monday.

The camp is part of Purvarang of Vishwarang 2021 and is being organised under the aegis of Tagore Vishwa Kala Evam Sanskriti Kendra.

Well-known women painters of the country are taking part in it. They included Taslim Jamal (Banswara, Rajasthan), Sanju Das (Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh), Sonali Pithaway (Dewas, Madhya Pradesh), Bharti Prajapati (Ahmedabad, Gujarat), Bhavana Choudhary ( Bhopal), Meenu Rani (New Delhi) Bhaswati Das (Kolkata), Chanda Singh (Kolkata), Babli Kesari (Kolkata), Mukta Gupta (Jamshedpur, Jharkhand), Jaskanwal Kaur (Chandigarh), Tripti Patel (Ahmedabad, Gujarat), Rakhi Kumar (Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh) Sonia Sabharwal (Panaji, Goa).

Prof Jai Krishna Agarwal, former principal of college of Arts and Crafts, Lucknow University, Uttar Pradesh was the chief guest of the inaugural session. He says that the art camp is unique in itself. The young artists participating in the camp will do new practical work. They will share their information. “I am sure that the beautiful world of colors will be seen in it,” he says.

Santosh Choubey, Chancellor of the University said that art and culture paves the way for creative change in our lives. Life seems incomplete without art. When different colors are scattered on the canvas, they create a new gaiety and enthusiasm in life too, Choubey says.

Published on: Tuesday, October 19, 2021, 12:21 AM IST