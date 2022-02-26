Bhopal: Set up State Statistical Commission, recommends Kundu Task Force

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): President of the Kundu Task Force, constituted to provide study reports on better management of statistics and data, has recommended setting up a State Statistical Commission for better management of data.

Prof. Amitabh Kundu, submitted the report to chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday, said state government official.

Task Force President Prof. Amitabh Kundu said that the report has been prepared after visiting the districts and holding various meetings. This report will be helpful in policy making. Prof. Kundu said that there is good progress in the MSME sector in Madhya Pradesh. Micro, small and medium enterprises are becoming a support for the needy in Madhya Pradesh.

In order to improve the collection and management of statistics in the state, it has been recommended to set up a State Statistical Commission. Along with this, it has also recommended to set up a state level data reservior, in which the work of data collection of all departments can be done in the Planning, Economic and Statistics Headquarters.

Other important recommendations made by the Kundu Task Force include formation of survey cadre and creation of professional statistical service. The report has also asked for reorganization of the state level statistical and subordinate service besides modernization of data management system, creation of state-of-the-art and professional statistical service.

The task force has recommended measures and suggestions to upgrade the existing approach for computing GSDP and estimating income, prices and expenditure, estimating DSDP and prices, for expenditure-side estimation.

The task force has also suggested GDP calculation at the district level.

After the above reforms, availability of reliable statistical data will be ensured in the state, on the basis of which the state will be able to make scientific and accurate policies and take efficient decisions to get the definite outcome of the plans, said Prof Kundu.

Published on: Saturday, February 26, 2022, 05:19 PM IST