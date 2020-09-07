Bhopal: Sero survey team faces ire as residents refuse to give blood samples

BHOPAL: The team undertaking Sero Survey in the city are facing tough resistance from the public as many are not willing to be a part of the exercise. The teams being bombarded with questions over the objective and intention of collecting blood samples during the survey. Why should we give blood samples? Why is my family being selected for under for sero survey? Why is the government collecting blood samples ? Are the barrage of questions being thrown at the health teams and others.

Sero Survey was launched in the state capital on September 3 to check the prevalence of antibodies in people amid the raging Covid-19 outbreak. Under the survey the medical teams are required to collect blood samples from people at random. However, the teams are facing stiff resistance from the residents as they are not keen in giving their blood samples.

In Emrald City near AIIMS, the medical team had to face public ire as the residents refused to give blood samples. The test is run on the families chosen through Geo -tagging.

In all 55 medical teams have been pressed in all the 19 zones of Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) for the survey. Nearly 9,200 families have been identified for the blood sampling. The survey team comprises a nurse, ward in-charge, two siksha karmis, and a police man. The survey is being done on the basis of population of ward. Focus is on the areas where corona spread was fast and also the congested areas of the city.

Survey Coordinator Buddheshwar Vaidya said the 9200 families have been selected through Geo tagging for the survey and the aim is to collect 7500 samples.

“ We are trying hard to convince people to give their blood samples. People are skeptical and are very keen to be part of the exercise. but we are able to convince them. Initially, we faced resistance from the public but we have to get this done. Blood sample of one of the family members is taken for the test. It is a simple method which we have applied. Before taking the samples, we ask them to fill consent forms said,” Vaidya.