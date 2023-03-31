Bhopal: Senior officials to review civic amenities, flagship schemes in revenue divisions

Representative Pic |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As Assembly elections are drawing near, the state government does not want to annoy people by not providing them basic amenities. To ensure it, senior officials of Urban Administration and Development Department will visit 10 revenue divisions and review the work of urban local bodies falling under them. They will inquire about availability of drinking water, implementation of state government’s flagship schemes.

Sources in government said that Urban Administration and Development Department’s principal secretary Neeraj Mandloi and Commissioner Bharat Yadav would shortly embark on the tour to divisions. In divisions, they will review the ongoing activities including those related to civic amenities.

They will also review implementation of flagship schemes like Pradhan Manti Awas Yojana, Ladli Behna Yojana etc.