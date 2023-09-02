Bhopal: Senior BJP Leaders To Join Congress Today

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The BJP leaders including sitting MLA from Kolaras Virendra Singh Raghuwanshi will join Congress party on Saturday. As the Assembly elections are approaching, the party hoppers are switching political parties. Former MLA Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat from Badnawar Assembly constituency will also join Congress. BJP leader Chandra Bhushan Bundela (Guddu Bhiya) and Prabhudayal Khatik will also join the grand old party.

Ex-speaker’s bro quits BJP

The brother of former speaker Sitasharan Sharma and ex-MLA Girjashankar Sharma announced to leave BJP at a press conference held in Narmadapuram on Friday. He said he was not happy with BJP but would not join any political party. He added that he would support his brother if BJP gave him ticket. He also said that he would not contest election against his brother.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)