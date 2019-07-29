Bhopal: Senior babu’s ‘illicit act’ caught on camera

BHOPAL: A video clip, allegedly showing a top bureaucrat having physical intimacy with a woman, sparked sensation in the state political and administrative circles on Sunday.

The man in the clip, said to be the head of a key department of the state government, is seen enjoying drinks with a young woman and then getting physically intimate.

The alleged person featured in the scandalous video is a senior IAS officer. The place where the video was shot and the identity of the woman are unclear.

It is also not clear whether the video was shot by the woman or a third person. If rumors are to be believed, the woman had approached the officer with a request to get some work done.

There was no official denial or confirmation about the authenticity of the video. No complaints were made to the police or any other authority regarding the video till the time of filing of this report.

It is believed that the top political and administrative functionaries have taken cognizance of the video.