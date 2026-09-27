Bhopal Seminar Calls For National Database Of Buddhist Relics And Heritage Sites | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Despite being rich in archaeological treasures, Madhya Pradesh’s vast Buddhist heritage and legacy remain under-researched, with limited literature available for numerous sites despite efforts by central and state governments, said former Joint Director General of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), S B Ota.

He advocated for the creation of a national database of Buddhist relics and sites, managed through a joint coordination committee comprising central and state governments, local citizens, and NGOs.

Ota was speaking on the inaugural-day of the two-day national seminar focusing on the conservation, public outreach, and promotion of India's Buddhist art and heritage at the Birla Museum in Bhopal on Saturday. It was organised by Vidya Vijay Education and Social Welfare Society, Sagar.

Regional Director of the ASI, Bhopal, Arun Raj T., highlighted key administrative challenges in heritage conservation.

He noted that while district-level committees under District Collectors are mandated by the central government, busy administrative schedules often prevent regular meetings of the committees.

He suggested that adding training to the responsibilities of District Archaeological Associations would significantly benefit the endeavour for preserving and protecting the country's archaeological heritage.

Noted archaeologist and Padma Shri awardee Narayan Vyas was the special guest at the session. Superintending Archaeologist of the ASI Bhopal Circle, Shivakant Bajpai, presided over the second session.

Society Secretary Aadesh Jain informed that the seminar brought together leading scholars and experts from across the country, including Prashant Sonone (Nagpur), Manish Rai (Mumbai), Mohan Lal Chhadar (Amarkantak), Varshottam Sahu (Raipur), LK Singh and Shishir Jain (New Delhi), Manjeet Singh Barnala (Punjab), Manoj Kumar Kurmi (Chandigarh) along with Bhopal-based scholars Manuel Joseph, Narayan Vyas, Shivakant Bajpai, SS Gupta, Ramesh Yadav, Waseem Ahmad, Ahmad Ali, OP Mishra, Khusnoor Ahmad and BK Lokhande.

Additionally, a photo exhibition depicting Buddhist architectural heritage across various Indian states, curated by Ashish Chachoudiya, was inaugurated during the event.

The event was coordinated by archaeologist BK Lokhande and a vote of thanks was proposed by archaeologist Manuel Joseph.