Bhopal sees record single-day spike of 135 corona cases

BHOPAL: The state capital reported its highest single-day spike of 135 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday, which pushed the tally of patients in the city to 3985. The fatalities in the city stood at 127.
It is the second time when over 100 coronavirus cases were reported in a single day. A few days back, as many as 106 people were tested positive for the infection. The administration has failed to rein in the virus which is spreading in newer areas of the city. For the past many days the city is witnessing a spike in positive cases.
On Thursday, yet another employee of Vallabh Bhawan was diagnosed with the infection tally to 20 Mantralaya.
The employees union has demanded strict enforcement of social distancing, hand hygiene and face covering norms on the premises.
SDM Rajesh Gupta said Misrod-Kolar region reported 28 positive cases on the day. Similarly, 11 persons were tested positive in TT Nagar zone
Nine people in Habibganj and eight in Kolar were tested positive for the infection. Similarly Misrod and Bagsewania reported eight positive cases each. IPBT and Gandhi Medical College (GMC)’s girl hostel each reported one positive case. Similarly, corona cases cases surfaced at Chuna Bhatti, Nehru Nagar, Kotra Sultanabad and Ashoka Garden.
The administration has sealed two areas- Ibrahimganj and Basai of Berasia – which witnessed a surge in corona cases. All public movement in the two areas have been restricted.
Earlier, specific pockets were reporting positive cases so those areas were sealed but now since cases are surfacing in different areas randomly so it is not possible to seal the area, said the SDM. Positive cases are also coming from Quarantine centres.
