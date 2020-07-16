Bhopal sees record single-day spike of 135 corona cases

BHOPAL: The state capital reported its highest single-day spike of 135 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday, which pushed the tally of patients in the city to 3985. The fatalities in the city stood at 127.

It is the second time when over 100 coronavirus cases were reported in a single day. A few days back, as many as 106 people were tested positive for the infection. The administration has failed to rein in the virus which is spreading in newer areas of the city. For the past many days the city is witnessing a spike in positive cases.

On Thursday, yet another employee of Vallabh Bhawan was diagnosed with the infection tally to 20 Mantralaya.

The employees union has demanded strict enforcement of social distancing, hand hygiene and face covering norms on the premises.