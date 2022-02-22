Bhopal: Security tightened as Central jail houses six blasts convicts

BHOPAL: A new tower has been erected to keep vigil on the Ahmedabad serial blasts convicts, who are lodged in 'Anda cell' (egg cell) of Bhopal Central Jail. While electric supply is connected to the boundary fencing, a hotline has been established between the jail and nearby police station to seek help in any emergency situation, said home minister Narottam Mishra, here on Monday. Mishra, who reviewed the security arrangements of jail, where six of the convicts are lodged, said all the old locks, walkie-talkie equipment and telephone sets were being replaced with the new ones.

A committee headed by the ADG, Jail will continuously monitor the security arrangements at the jail. Other members of the committee are DIG, Jail and Superintendent of Bhopal Central Jail. He said while the security inside the jail would be responsibility of the jail authorities, the commissioner of police would look after the security outside the jail. A squad of 20 police personnel of SAF will be present outside the jail premises keeping watch on the activities around the jail. According to jail officials, the six convicts awarded death penalty are SIMI operatives including Safdar Nagori, who is already serving life imprisonment in a different case. The jail security has been enhanced not only because of the capital punishment to six of its inmates but also the incident of escape from the jail by 8 SIMI operatives having allegedly killed a sentry on Diwali night on October 30, 2016. All of them were gunned down in an encounter with police in the outskirts of Bhopal hours after they escaped from the jail.

Published on: Tuesday, February 22, 2022, 01:13 AM IST