Bhopal: Security beefed up for Ijtima; 4000 personnel to stand on guard

BHOPAL: In the wake of Ayodhya verdict, the security is stepped up in Bhopal ahead of the Ijtima, and additional force will now guard the city and visitors during the four-day annual religious congregation of Muslims beginning from November 22.

Earlier, there were speculations of lesser footfalls this year, but contrary to it, around 10 lakh visitors are likely to reach Bhopal, said an officer of DSB.

Over 4000 armed security personnel from different forces will be responsible for the safety of the venue. Besides, 200 CCTV cameras, drone and security officials from watchtowers will keep an eye on the movement around .

Bomb disposal squad and dog squads are also pressed into checking of the railway stations and bus stands. A makeshift control room has also come up at Ijtima venue, from where the top officials will keep a watch on the area.

The teams of police are also searching the vehicles coming from outside. The entire city is dotted with barricades and the four-wheelers are being checked.

All the hotels, rain baseras and dharamshalas are also being checked by police teams.

The cops from district police, special armed force (SAF), special task force (STF), Rapid action force (RAF), home guards, and quick reaction team (QRT) have been deployed.