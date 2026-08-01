Bhopal School Accused Of Forcing Class III Girl To Drink Washroom Tap Water; Parents Protest | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A parent has accused teachers at a private school in Bhopal of forcing an eight-year-old girl to drink water from a washroom tap, besides subjecting the child to physical assault and mental harassment.

The allegations have been made in a written complaint submitted to Bajariya police station.

As news of the alleged incident spread, several parents gathered at the school. A few other parents also came forward, alleging that their children had faced similar treatment at the school.

According to the complaint, the child, a Class III student at a private school in Dwarka Nagar, had remained absent for nearly a month due to illness.

After returning to school, the parent alleged that teachers prevented the child from drinking water from the school's water cooler and instead directed her to drink from a washroom tap.

It was further alleged that the student was slapped, beaten with a scale, made to stand on one leg in the classroom and denied lunch during the school day.

The student was taken to Hamidia Hospital for a medical examination. Meanwhile, a video showing a heated confrontation between parents and the school's principal has gone viral on social media.

Parents allege delay in police action

Speaking to Free Press, parents alleged that the police did not initially register their complaint.

They claimed they then approached minister Vishvas Sarang, following whose intervention the police accepted the complaint and initiated action. The school's response was not available despite attempts to contact the management.