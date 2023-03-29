 Bhopal: Scared, female jumps off auto after driver takes her to wrong direction at Kohefiza
Bhopal: Scared, female jumps off auto after driver takes her to wrong direction at Kohefiza

Wednesday, March 29, 2023
Bhopal: A medical student jumped out from a speeding auto in Kohefiza area after the driver took the wrong direction, on Tuesday.

According to police officials, the girl got scared when the auto driver took her to a deserted area. Kohefiza police station SHO Vijay Singh Sisodia told ANI, “The girl was sitting in an auto from Bairagarh to Lalghati, the auto driver was driving fast and instead of her destination he turned the auto to some other direction. Sacred, she jumped out of a speeding auto."

