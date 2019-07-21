Bhopal: SBI’s plantation drive held

BHOPAL: State Bank of India’s (SBI) Ayodhya Nagar Branch organised a tree plantation event at Bank Officers’ Public School, Bhopal on Saturday. It was part of ‘Green Month’ in Bhopal Circle (MP and CG) from June 16 to August 15 for environment conservation. All the branches and offices of SBI will plant saplings in their area of operation during the month.

Abdhesh Saxena, Regional Manager (Region-II), Regional Business Office, Bhopal planted a sapling in the school. Sanjeev Sabhlok, General Secretary and Madan Jain, President, SBI Officers Association Bhopal Circle, S. Kondal Rao, Asstt. General Manager (PR&CSB) LHO Bhopal and Rajat Mohan Verma, President SBI Award Staff Employees’ Union Bhopal Circle also planted samplings.