Bhopal: S-I, 2 policemen from UP killed in Morena accident

Morena: A sub-inspector, two constables and a driver of a private SUV were killed in a road accident near Banmor area of the district on Wednesday morning, police said. Another constable sustained severe injuries in the accident which occurred, as the SUV, carrying four policemen, crashed into a truck, going ahead of the vehicle. All the four policemen, led by a sub-inspector Manish Singh, were coming from Aligarh district to Morena district in search of a criminal. They were travelling in a SUV.

When they were passing by Banmor their vehicle rammed into a truck running ahead of the SUV. Sources said the truck that was running just ahead of the SUV, suddenly applied brakes to negotiate a pothole. The commuters informed the police about the accident and rushed the injured to a nearby hospital. In charge of Banmor police station Jogendra Yadav said that four persons identified as SI Manish Choudhary, head constable Sunil Kumar, constable Pawan Chahar had died on the spot. The vehicle driver died on the way to hospital. A constable identified as Rajkumar is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Gwalior where his condition was stated to be critical, he said, adding that a case was registered against the truck driver. The police found two pistols, an Insas rifle, a magazine and a few mobile phones in the SUV.The police have begun to search for the truck driver.

Published on: Thursday, October 07, 2021, 12:00 AM IST