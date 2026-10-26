Bhopal Rural Police Execute 100 Pending Warrants In Late-Night Combing Operation; 91 Personnel Join Crackdown On Wanted Criminals | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal Rural Police arrested and checked 100 people wanted in cases involving permanent and arrest warrants during a special combing operation conducted on Saturday night. The drive also involved checking habitual offenders and conducting late-night vehicle checking at Mughaliya Kot.

Superintendent of police (rural) Pankaj Kumar Pandey said 91 police personnel, including 35 officials and 56 police staff members, participated in the drive.

The drive was conducted across all police station jurisdictions under the supervision of the sub-divisional officers of police (SDOPs).

During the operation, police teams targeted absconding suspects and wanted persons, executed pending court warrants and summons and checked habitual offenders and surveillance-listed criminals.

As part of the late-night vehicle checking campaign, a checkpoint was installed at Mugaliya Kot, where police checked a large number of two-wheelers and four-wheelers.

The drive aimed to apprehend wanted criminals, clear pending court warrants, prevent criminal activities and strengthen public safety.

SP Pandey said such special drives would continue to maintain effective control over criminal activities, ensure the execution of pending court warrants and summons and enhance the sense of security among residents.