Bhopal: Rural Industries minister Gopal Bhargava inaugurates Mrignaynee showroom to mark the National Handloom Day

Bhopal: The State Cottage and Rural Industries minister Gopal Bhargava inaugurated a Mrignaynee showroom of handloom products on the premises of the Vallabh Bhavan (Mantralaya) on Friday to mark the National Handloom Day. The showroom will function from the ground floor of the BV Three building of the Mantralaya.

The minister said that Madhya Pradesh has an old and rich tradition of handlooms and Bagh, Chanderi and Maheshwari prints of the state are famous not only in India and but even abroad. The minister urged the people to use more and more handloom products so that the artisans can get gainful employment. Those present on the occasion included Aniruddh Mukherjee and Rajiv Sharma, principal secretary and commissioner respectively of the Cottage and Rural Industries Department.

Weavers from the state’s leading handloom clusters including Chanderi, Maheshwar, Sarangpur, and Mandsaur participated in a webinar organised by the Textiles Ministry of the Union Government to mark the day.