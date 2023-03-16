 Bhopal: Rs 3200 crore BMC Budget to be tabled on March 21, renaming of major roads, stadium on the cards
Bhopal: Rs 3200 crore BMC Budget to be tabled on March 21, renaming of major roads, stadium on the cards

Proposal to name Barkheda Pathani after former PM Lal Bahadur Shastri, and Aishbagh stadium after BJP leader late Kailash Sarang will be tabled Aishbagh stadium after BJP leader late Kailash Sarang

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, March 16, 2023, 10:36 PM IST
Bhopal Municipal Corporation office |

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): In the Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) Budget meet  scheduled on March 21, the civic council is all set to propose renaming of city roads and stadium.

As per municipal officials, the BMC Budget of Rs 3200 crore will be tabled in the council meet on March 21. BMC chairman Kishan Suryavanshi said, “Budget of Rs 3200 crore will be tabled. Neemuch Wind energy project, which was withdrawn in the previous meeting, will be tabled again. City roads and the stadium will be renamed.”

The proposal to rename roads after former chief minister late Babulal Gaur and Group Captain Martyr Varun Singh is going to be tabled . Besides, the council will also propose to name Aishbagh Stadium after former MP and senior BJP leader Late Kailash Narayan Sarang.

The proposed wind project in Neemuch district will be put up again at the meeting, said an official. It will also propose to name Barkheda Pathani after former PM Lal Bahadur Shastri; Road from Gufa Mandir to Infantry Line to be named after martyr Varun Singh and road from Jahangirabad Square to Extol College to be renamed after former CM Late Babulal Gaur

Mayor-in-Council (MiC) member Jagdish Yadav said, “We expect Rs 50 lakh discretionary fund in addition to 25% of property tax in the Budget.” For the last two years, the BMC administration has been presenting the Budget. Municipal commissioner KVS Chaudhary had presented a Budget of Rs 3104 crore last year without proposing any hike in property tax.

The civic body had not made any changes in property tax in the last Budget, but it had increased the water tax for houses of 2400 square feet, besides garbage collection and disposal fee was also hiked.

