Bhopal: Rs 300-crore worth smart road brings two factions face to face over naming

Bhopal/Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A Rs 300-crore worth smart road in Gwalior has led to a tug of war between two factions over its christening with one of the factions demanding it to be named after Hindu icon Veer Savarkar whereas the other group wants the road to be named as Mahadji Scindia road.

Gwalior is home turf of Scindias who ruled the region pre-Independence. The tension escalated between the two sides on Wednesday when Hindu Mahasabha activists put up plaques in the name of Veer Savarkar at 11 points of Smart Road leading resentment in Maratha Society which wants the name to be named after Mahadji Scindia.

Maratha society representatives said Mahadji Scindia had established Gwalior. Hence, the road be named after him.

As the smart road is taking shape in Gwalior, it has kicked off a series of controversies over the issue of its naming. First, it was supposed to be named as Theme Road. Then came the name of Rajpath Road. Later, Hindu Mahasabha and Maratha Society have suggested two different names based on their icons.

Maratha society says that Scindia family has contributed chiefly to the city and the road should bear a sign of the rulers of the region. Mahadji Scindia is a perfect name for the road.

But what has led to tension in the city is a number of Hindu Mahasabha activists putting up plaques in the name of Veer Savarkar on the sign board of Smart Road of Gwalior.

A day earlier, collector, Gwalior Kaushalendra Vikram Singh said action would be taken against anyone who violated the law and breached the peace in the city. But overlooking his warning, Hindu Mahasabha activists put up plaques in the presence of the police personnel on Wednesday.

The Smart City officials claim the road will be ready by February last and the rest of the decoration work will be done in March and April.

ALSO READ Hyderabad police arrests assistant professor of SRK University Bhopal in connection with selling...

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, February 17, 2022, 12:25 AM IST