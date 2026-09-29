Bhopal Road Accidents Claim Two Lives, Youth Dies After Crash Near AIIMS | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 21-year-old bike rider died after a speeding car hit his motorcycle near the AIIMS hospital gate under Bagsewania police station late Tuesday night. His maternal cousin and the car driver also sustained serious injuries and are undergoing treatment.

According to reports, Naresh Soni (21), a resident of Amrai Bagsewania, was going on his bike towards AIIMS with his maternal cousin Kartik on Sept 23.

As Naresh and Kartik reached near Gate No. 2 of AIIMS, a speeding car came from the gate and collided head-on with their motorcycle.

The impact threw both riders onto the road, while the car went out of control and crashed into the AIIMS fencing.

Police and an ambulance rushed the three injured persons to hospital, where Naresh died during treatment on Sunday. The car was seized and a case was registered against its driver. Investigation is underway.

In another incident, 70-year-old Ramsevak Gupta, a resident of Narayan Nagar, died during treatment nearly a month after he was hit by an unidentified vehicle while returning home after purchasing medicines. He succumbed to his injuries on Sunday.