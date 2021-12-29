Bhopal: RGPV Nodal Cricket tourney begins; Truba, Bansal win on day 1

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The RGPV Nodal Cricket tournament began here on Tuesday on the Radharaman Groups premises with 17 participating teams, as per the institute spokesperson.

Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) and Truba College played the first match of the qualifying round, after the former won the toss and chose to field first.

Playing first, Truba scored 108 runs in the 15-over-match, losing eight wickets. Kirti Pal Sharma and Aman Vishwakarma contributed the maximum runs, 23 and 21 runs respectively, for their team.

VIT however could not render their chasing plan into reality and collapsed within 9.2 overs, scoring only 35 runs.

Truba won the first match of the qualifying round by a huge margin of 66 runs.

Shubhendra Mishra, who gave only eight runs in three overs and took three wickets as well, was awarded the title of the player of the match.

Samrat Ashok Technological Institute (SATI) from Vidisha played the second match of the qualifying round against Bansal College, who won the toss and chose to field first.

SATI scored 91 runs in 15 overs, losing nine wickets. Ankit Pawar contributed more than half to the target for Bansal, scoring 49 runs studded with 6 fours.

Bansal, however, easily managed to chase a low target, losing only two wickets. Akbar Siddiqui was awarded the title of the player of the match for his 8-fours-studded-inning of 39 runs off 25 deliveries.

The vice chairman of the Radharaman group, Bhupendra Singh Patel, senior director PK Lehari and others inaugurated the tournament and received the playersí introduction. The final match of the tournament will be played on January 4.

