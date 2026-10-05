Bhopal Retired IAS Officer Rakesh Agrawal Murder Case Leads Police To Delhi, ₹5 Crore Disputes Under Scanner | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The search for the suspect involved in the murder of retired IAS official Rakesh Agrawal has led investigators from Agra to Delhi, where his image had reportedly matched footage captured by a face-detection camera.

According to the investigation, suspect Varun Kumar travelled to Delhi after getting off at a railway station in Agra. A police team has now left for Delhi to trace and apprehend him, a day after a Rs 50,000 reward was declared for his arrest.

The police have intensified their financial probe into Agrawal's affairs, examining his bank accounts, major transactions over the past year, properties and possible financial disputes.

Investigators are scrutinising one year of bank statements to identify significant deposits and withdrawals, along with transactions made through RTGS, NEFT, cheques and online banking.

The police are particularly examining whether any large sum was suddenly withdrawn from an account or transferred to another person's account in the days leading up to the murder.

Police officials said several police teams are working to trace the suspect while another team is examining the financial aspects of the case.

The probe is focused on establishing whether Agrawal's financial activities were routine or whether any unusual transactions took place shortly before his death.

Two financial disputes under scanner

Two financial disputes involving Agrawal have come to light during the investigation. One reportedly concerns Rs 1 crore, while the other involves Rs 4 crore.

Police are examining the people and companies associated with these disputes, along with their bank accounts, to determine whether the financial disputes had any connection with the murder.

However, no direct link between the disputes and the killing has been established so far. Police are also investigating details of Agrawal's movable and immovable assets and other investments in Bhopal as well as other cities.

Property documents, purchase and sale records and major financial transactions in recent years are also being examined to identify any suspicious activity or possible financial motive.