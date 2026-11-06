Bhopal Retired IAS Officer Murder Case Takes Shocking Turn! Accused Reconstructs Crime, Police Recover Shaving Blade; LPG Explosion Plot To Hide Killing Revealed | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Ratibadh police on Thursday took murder suspect Varun Kumar to deceased retired IAS officer Rakesh Agrawal's Suraj Nagar residence and recreated the crime scene to establish how he entered the room, murdered the retired bureaucrat and escaped.

The shaving blade allegedly used to slit the throat of the deceased bureaucrat has also been recovered from the same area, following identification by the suspect.

During the crime scene reconstruction, Kumar was made to demonstrate the room where Agrawal was sleeping, the place where he used to sleep and the area of the house where he kept his belongings.

Investigators also questioned him about how he entered Agrawal's room and slit his throat. Police then took him along the routes he used to flee after committing the murder, to identify his escape routes.

Kumar, who was arrested following a brief encounter with police on Tuesday, is currently undergoing treatment at Hamidia Hospital. A magistrate had approved seven days of police remand for the suspect.

During interrogation, police have learnt that Kumar had allegedly planned the robbery. However, when Agrawal reprimanded him, Kumar lost his temper and murdered the retired IAS officer before fleeing the house.

Investigators are questioning Kumar about the motive behind the murder, the sequence of events and whether anyone helped him during his escape. Police are also examining the circumstances under which the suspect attempted to destroy evidence at the crime scene.

Accused removed LPG cylinder pipe to stage fire mishap

Police interrogation has revealed that Kumar removed the pipe connected to the LPG cylinder in the house and switched on the press, intending to trigger a fire and explosion.

Police said Kumar wanted Agrawal's body to be burnt in the explosion so that the incident would appear to be an accident rather than a murder. He believed this would lead police to believe that Agrawal died in a fire and he would not be a suspect in the case.