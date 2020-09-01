Bhopal: Results of anti leprosy drug trial on corona patients to be out soon

BHOPAL: Results of anti leprosy drug trial, which was conducted on corona patients, will be out within couple of days. All observations and data have already been sent to Drug Controller General of India. AIIMS institute has conducted trials of the drug Mycobacterium W (Mw) on Covid-19 patients for the last few days. If the Mycobacterium W (anti-leprosy) proves effective during the clinical trial, it will be used in the treatment of Covid-19.

“We had conducted trial with anti-leprosy drug on corona patients. One phase has been completed. Two phases have to be completed. Observations of first phase trial, has been sent to Drug Controller and its results are coming in couple of days,” AIIMS director Dr Sarman Singh said.

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bhopal was allowed by the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) to conduct clinical trials of an anti-leprosy drug on Covid-19 patients. In April, the DCGI had granted permission to Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) to conduct tests of Mw on critically ill Covid-19 patients at three hospitals in the country - AIIMS Delhi, AIIMS Bhopal and PGI Chandigarh.

Dr Singh said Mycobacterium W is used in the treatment of leprosy and if the Mycobacterium W proves effective during the clinical trial, it will be used in the treatment of Covid-19. The CSIR has recently tied up with pharmaceuticals companies to evaluate the effect of this drug for faster recovery of hospitalised Covid-19 patients, Singh said.