Bhopal reports 202 new corona cases

The state capital on Tuesday reported 202 positive cases, taking the tally to 26,546 and number of deaths to 491. Administration attributed the rise in corona positive cases to more samplings. In last fortnight, the number of corona positive cases hovered around 175 in the city. It took sudden jump on Sunday when the figure touched 273. On Monday, the positive cases were 236.

Chief medical and health officer Dr Prabhakar Tiwari said reason behind rise in Covid cases is more tests in state capital. “On an average, we are sending 3,000 to 3,500 samples daily for testing. Corona cases will decline in Bhopal but people will have to adhere to Covid norms. It is unfortunate that people are not serious about following Covid norms like maintaining social distance and wearing masks,” he added.

According to information, Sarvadharma Colony and Kokar reported 14 positive cases while Minal Residency reported nine positive cases. The 23rd battalion police line and CISF police line reported three positive cases. Arvind Vihar, Ample Heights reported three cases each.

Raj Bhavan reported one positive case. Police ITI, Lal Parade Ground reported four positive cases. Arera Colony reported seven positive cases. Gandhi Medical College reported four positive cases while two cases were reported from Chirayu Medical College and Hospital (CMCH).