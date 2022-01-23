Bhopal: Relaxation given for geo-fencing after patwaris’ protest

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government has given relaxation in geo-fencing conducted by patwaris.

State government had issued orders for 100% geo-fencing for registering fasal girdavari system that was later reduced to 40% after patwaris across the state raised objections.

However, patwaris did not agree to even 40% limit set by the government and had gone on a three-day strike last week. They were demanding complete relaxation in geo-fencing for fasal girdavari system. Commissioner, land records, then reduced the limit to nominal 5% citing reasons like corona, after which patwaris agreed to resume work.

Patwaris conduct exercises like crop loss due to natural calamity besides other works. Maintaining records of farmers’ fields and their crops is called fasal girdavari.

Revenue department has started using SARA (Smart Application for Revenue Administration) mobile application for patwaris and calculation of crop growth, yield prediction and crop insurance is done through the mobile app. It uses GIS (Geographic Information System) for defining boundaries of agriculture fields of the farmers.

“We had apprised principal secretary, revenue department, and commissioner land records about the problems that we are facing at ground level. The SARA app often gives wrong reading,” said state president of Madhya Pradesh Patwari Sangh, Upendra Singh Baghel.

To conduct mapping for fasal girdavari, a patwari has to stand at the centre of the field. Most of the time when the fields are being irrigated or being ploughed, it becomes impossible to stand in the centre of the field. The app does not work if mapping is done from boundary of the field, added Baghel.

“There are several erroneous maps uploaded in the software whereas boundaries are different on the ground due to which SARA app gives wrong readings,” said state general secretary of patwari sangh, Umesh Sharma.

The decision to relax gee-fencing came after senior revenue officials visited field along with patwari and witnessed the discrepancies in the reading, added Sharma.

Commissioner land records, Shriman Shukla, confirmed that order to conduct fasal girdavari has been restricted to 5%.

