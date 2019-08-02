Bhopal: Reflectors tape to be placed on vehicles to stop road accidents

BHOPAL: The transport commissioner has issued the orders to put reflector tape on the vehicles including tractor trolley to stop road accidents, here on Thursday. The issue of road accidents where raised in the state assembly and the speaker NP Prajapati had instructed the road transport department to take action into the matter.

The transport commissioner Shailendra Shrivastava informed that a detail order has been issued to the department and also to the vehicle owners to install the reflector tapes.

Special instructions have been given to the traffic police to check the tractor trolleys which are not having the reflector tapes. These are the vehicles which are causing maximum number of road accident at night.

The police will fix the tapes from their road safety amount on these tractor trolleys. The police will also inform the tanker and trolley manufacturers to fix the specified tape on them.