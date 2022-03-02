Bhopal: Rave party in Kerwa dam jungle; Liquor, marijuana, psychopath drugs seized

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Rave party organised in middle of Kerwa dam jungle, was raided by Ratibad police in a dramatic style, in the intervening night of Shivratri, said the police on Wednesday.

The police came to know that in the party children of influential family were participating.

Police station incharge Sudesh Tiwari informed Free Press that they raided the rave party and detained 15 girls and 45 boys aged between 18 to 24 years. The youngsters were handed over to their families, by the police.

The police have asked the families to take care of their children and warned them if they find them again in such parties . The police found liquor, marijuana, psychopath drugs and other objectionable items from the party area. The police have registered the case against the organisers Pranav Omkar and Sachin Gour.

The registration of the case is under process, after the statements of the organisers the police will register the case.

Tiwari further added that the police is going to write a letter to the forest department to secure their area.

To conceal identity, police boarded a loading mining truck while posing as tent supplier. The women constables and other police staff hid themselves in truck and reached the spot and conducted the raid.

